Michigan
Published

Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police

Bodies discovered two weeks after men were scheduled to perform at local venue in Detroit

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Authorities investigating the deaths of three men who were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment last week after their disappearances say their killings were not random.

The cause of death for each of the men has been determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, state police said on Twitter Tuesday morning. Detectives also believe they may have determined a motive, though they have yet to release it. 

The Wayne County Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains of Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were the three men who were found dead inside an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. Their bodies were "solidly frozen" and discovered two weeks after they were scheduled to perform at a local venue in Detroit. 

Kelley's mother reported him missing on Jan. 23 and used OnStar to track his car to Warren, a Detroit suburb. The vehicle had been moved before police found it. 

MICHIGAN RAPPERS IDENTIFIED, PERSON OF INTEREST BEING QUESTIONED IN SLAYINGS

Armani Kelly, left, Dante Wicker, center, and Montoya Givens all knew each other, police say. The trio were found dead in an abandoned apartment building where authorities believe they were killed. 

Armani Kelly, left, Dante Wicker, center, and Montoya Givens all knew each other, police say. The trio were found dead in an abandoned apartment building where authorities believe they were killed.

A 15-year-old boy who had been driving it was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and concealing and receiving a stolen car. Police have not called him a person of interest in the slayings, FOX 2 Detroit reports. 

Sources confirmed to the TV station that a Highland Park man was also arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, on separate charges but is wanted for questioning in the murders.

BODIES FOUND IN MICHIGAN MISSING RAPPERS CASE HEADED FOR AUTOPSY

The Lounge 31 club in Detroit, where three men were supposed to perform on Jan. 21, according to Fox2 Detroit.

The Lounge 31 club in Detroit, where three men were supposed to perform on Jan. 21, according to Fox2 Detroit.

Bodies found in a Detroit-area apartment building were sent for autopsy in possible connection with a missing persons' case involving three rappers.

Bodies found in a Detroit-area apartment building were sent for autopsy in possible connection with a missing persons' case involving three rappers.

"Ten years of my son’s life was taken away from me and then I get him back for ten months, and he's dead. How am I supposed to feel?" Catina Fogle, mother of Givens, asked FOX 2. "I feel numb right now."

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.  