Michigan teen Adriana Davidson found dead 4 days after mysterious disappearance

Michigan authorities on Monday afternoon found missing 15-year-old Adriana Davidson , who was last seen near an Ann Arbor high school on Jan. 27, according to local officials and her family.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) spokesperson Derrick Jackson told Fox News Digital that authorities unit discovered Adriana's body around 1 p.m. Monday near the Pioneer High School athletic fields, adding that she had "[n]o visible apparent injuries."

"At this early stage there are no indications of foul play," WCSO said in an update posted to Facebook. "The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the death investigation as the scene is within city limits."

The girl's father, John Davidson, said his family needs "time to grieve" after the tragic discovery in a Monday Facebook post.

"This is the hardest thing I’ve even had to do but, my daughter Adriana was found and she has passed on!" John Davidson wrote. "I’m not sure where I go from here but, I am so grateful for all the support and love from everyone across this nation especially family and friends that have helped searching and posting for Adriana!"

Adriana — who also goes by Addy — did not return home after going to Pioneer High School on Friday, at which point her family began looking for her, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported. Adriana's friends last saw her outside the high school around 11 a.m., according to WCSO.

Her brother, Anthony Lopez, said someone found the 15-year-old's phone near the high school's tennis courts on Friday and returned it to Adriana's friend.

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday, Lopez said he and his family were doing an interview with FOX 2 News when he got a call to go to the sheriff's office "right away."

"The two detectives were there and they let us know that they found Adriana and that she has passed on," Lopez said in the emotional video. "My little sister is dead."

It is unclear where authorities discovered the deceased teenager.

Lopez had been pushing for authorities to release video footage of his sister on a public Ann Arbor bus called "The Ride" traveling on route 29 on Friday afternoon.

Adriana's family told 7 Action News that she didn't feel well when she got to school on Friday morning and left school shortly after arriving. Video footage apparently shows her returning to school on "The Ride" bus later that afternoon but does not show her going inside the school building.

"A student told her best friend that they saw her at the bus stop with a man in a black sweatshirt & black pants & ‘they didn’t seem like they knew each other’ but who knows," Lopez wrote in a Saturday update, along with a flyer showing photos and a description of Adriana.

WCSO's Derrick Jackson told 7 Action News that there are "definitely some suspicious pieces to this" missing persons case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Adraiana's disappearance to contact the Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 submit anonymous tips to 734-973-7711.