Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend indicted in Alabama for kidnapping resulting in her death

The ex-boyfriend of Florida mother Cassie Carli, who was found dead in Alabama in April 2022, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a new charge this week.

Marcus Spanevelo, 35, is now charged with kidnapping resulting in death, according to a Wednesday announcement by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Prim F. Escalona, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent, Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.

If convicted, the punishment for the new charge is life in prison or death.

Spanevelo was also indicted on an abuse of corpse charge in December, two months after his extradition to Alabama.

SLAIN FLORIDA MOTHER CASSIE CARLI'S CAUSE, MANNER OF DEATH RULED 'UNDETERMINED' 6 MONTHS LATER

The one-count indictment filed on Jan. 25 reads as follows:

"[Marcus Spanevelo] did knowingly, unlawfully and willfully seize, confine, inveigle, decoy, kidnap, abduct, carry away, and otherwise hold [Cassie Carli] for his own benefit and purpose, and in committing and in furtherance of the commission of the offense, the Defendant willfully transported [Cassie Carli] in interstate commerce across a state boundary from the State of Florida to the State of Alabama, the Defendant knowingly traveled in interstate commerce from the State of Florida to the State of Alabama, and the Defendant knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, a cellphone and a GMC motor vehicle, which offense resulted in the death of [Cassie Carli]."

No new details related to Carli's death were released in the indictment.

CASSIE CARLI: SLAIN FLORIDA MOM'S EX-BOYFRIEND EXTRADITED TO ALABAMA ON ABUSE OF CORPSE CHARGE

Carli, 37, was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barn on Highway 11 in Springville, Ala., in April 2022.

Her disappearance on March 27 stirred up national attention after she was last seen meeting Spanevelo in the parking lot of a Navarre, Fla., restaurant for a custody exchange of their 4-year-old daughter.

Fox News Digital previously reported Carli had considered purchasing a gun and obtaining a concealed carry permit out of concern for her safety. Spanevelo was also ordered to pay her $5,920 in overdue child support just days before she vanished.

Investigators later recovered Carli's vehicle with her purse still inside. They also confirmed the couple’s daughter was safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy completed by the St. Clair County Coroner's Office in October found Carli's cause and manner of death to be "undetermined" with "no obvious signs of trauma."