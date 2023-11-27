Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan State Police officials place entire Flint command post on leave

Post on leave pending internal investigation, details of which remain unspecified

Associated Press
Published
Officials with the Michigan State Police have placed the Flint post’s entire command staff on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Cop car

A Michigan State Police vehicle.  (Michigan State Police/FB)

MSP spokesperson Shannon Banner said in a statement that First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps and Lt. Thomas Dhooghe were all placed on leave on Wednesday, leaving Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes in temporary command of the post. Banner said the three commanders were placed on leave in connection with an internal investigation into the promotion process.

Banner did not elaborate in the statement. Asked by The Associated Press for additional details in an email Monday afternoon, she declined comment citing the pending investigation.