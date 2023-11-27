Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Body found inside ventilation system of Michigan college arts center

There is currently no reason to suspect foul play, the MI police chief said

Associated Press
Published
Authorities investigating a bad odor discovered a body in the ventilation system at a performing arts center in suburban Detroit.

"There is no reason to suspect foul play," said William Leavens, police chief at Macomb Community College.

Michigan crime

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released. (Fox News)

The body was found Sunday at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, Leavens said Monday.

A name was not immediately released.

"It is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances," Leavens said.