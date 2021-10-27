Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan Senate votes to end tax on menstrual products

Michigan is joining 20 other states in decision

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Michigan Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would eliminate the so-called "tampon tax" on menstrual products, sending it to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who is expected to sign it into law. 

Michigan would join over 20 other states that have either ended the sales tax on menstrual products or never had one, according to Period Equity, a legal organization that advocates for making menstrual products tax-exempt. 

Though several bills to end the tampon tax were introduced in the Michigan Legislature in the last five years, none of those bills made it to a floor vote. 

Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, smiles during an event at the General Motors Co. Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, in March 2019. The governor is expected to sign a bill that would end the tax on menstrual products into law.

Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, smiles during an event at the General Motors Co. Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, in March 2019. The governor is expected to sign a bill that would end the tax on menstrual products into law. (Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MICHIGAN’S WHITMER FAECS ACCUSATIONS OF ‘ILLEGAL’ CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS 

Both chambers in the Republican-controlled Legislature have voted in the last month to approve lifting the tax, and now one of the bills is heading to Whitmer’s desk where it is expected to be signed into law. The Democratic governor has backed efforts to abolish the tax in Michigan. 

One of the sponsors of the bills passed on Tuesday, Sen. Winnie Brinks, said it’s been a long road to get the elimination of the tampon tax this far, but she is thankful for everyone who has supported the effort in the past. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"This is a common sense move that will reduce an unfair tax burden that is placed on only half of Michigan’s population for a significant portion of our lives," the Grand Rapids Democrat said. "These bills will move Michigan toward a fairer tax structure, which is a goal I think we all share regardless of which side of the aisle we sit on." 

Your Money