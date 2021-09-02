Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Michigan police respond to Walmart after brawling employees exchange punches — then go back to work: report

Troy, Michigan, fight happened between 49-year-old and 18-year-old Walmart co-workers

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan officers responded to a Walmart store after two employees reportedly exchanged punches in the middle of their shift – startling shoppers before cutting the quarrel short to continue working. 

The incident happened on Aug. 23 around 1:19 p.m. at the Walmart store on Maple Road in Troy, Michigan. The brawl happened between a 49-year-old employee and an 18-year-old employee, who each gave contradicting accounts of who initiated the physical fight, WDIV reported. 

CHICAGO OFFICERS CHARGED IN BEATING OF CARJACKING SUSPECT, 17, WHO ALLEGEDLY POINTED GUN AT POLICE 

The 49-year-old man, from Oak Park, told police he was struck in the back of the head and defended himself by then slugging his co-worker, an 18-year-old man from Oak Park But the 18-year-old man said the 49-year-old first pushed him in the chest, so he struck him in the side of the head. 

The younger man became upset when the older co-worker "began to run his mouth," police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two exchanged several punches, before police said they then stopped fighting and got back to work. The 18-year-old said he did not want to pursue charges against his co-worker, but the 49-year-old was considering it, police said. 

Your Money