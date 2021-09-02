Michigan police respond to Walmart after brawling employees exchange punches — then go back to work: report

Michigan officers responded to a Walmart store after two employees reportedly exchanged punches in the middle of their shift – startling shoppers before cutting the quarrel short to continue working.

The incident happened on Aug. 23 around 1:19 p.m. at the Walmart store on Maple Road in Troy, Michigan. The brawl happened between a 49-year-old employee and an 18-year-old employee, who each gave contradicting accounts of who initiated the physical fight, WDIV reported.

The 49-year-old man, from Oak Park, told police he was struck in the back of the head and defended himself by then slugging his co-worker, an 18-year-old man from Oak Park But the 18-year-old man said the 49-year-old first pushed him in the chest, so he struck him in the side of the head.

The younger man became upset when the older co-worker "began to run his mouth," police said.

The two exchanged several punches, before police said they then stopped fighting and got back to work. The 18-year-old said he did not want to pursue charges against his co-worker, but the 49-year-old was considering it, police said.