Michigan neighborhood in Kalamazoo evacuated after ruptured gas line caught fire

Authorities evacuated several homes in a Kalamazoo neighborhood for more than two hours Thursday night after a ruptured gas line caught fire.

The fire was extinguished around 8:10 p.m. and residents were being allowed to return to their homes. Utilities to some residences were temporarily shut off.

Some roads were expected to be closed through the night.

Police and firefighters evacuated all homes within a one-block radius of the fire, and police diverted traffic away from the area.

Firefighters reported a 4-inch natural gas line ruptured and was burning under ground in a construction zone, the Kalamazoo Gazette said.

Gas meters to nearby homes were shut off as a precaution.

Natural gas utility Consumers Energy was called in to help with the gas leak.