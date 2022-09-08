Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan residents to vote on abortion amendment in November election

A Michigan judge struck down a 1931 law banning abortion in the state last week

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Polls show abortion issue will play major role in midterm elections Video

Polls show abortion issue will play major role in midterm elections

Fox News anchor Bret Baier uses the touchscreen to break down which issues appear to matter most to voters ahead of November's midterms on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan residents will vote on whether abortion rights should be protected under the state's constitution in the November election, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. 

A 1931 law that criminalizes abortion in Michigan was set to take effect after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, but the law was suspended earlier this year and a judge struck it down last week. 

Voters will now decide on the issue after Reproductive Freedom for All gathered more than 700,000 signatures to qualify the abortion question for the ballot. 

In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich.

In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The state Board of Canvassers was deadlocked along party lines last week, with Republicans and abortion opponents arguing that the petition was invalid due to improper spacing. 

ABORTION MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE TO DEMOCRATIC VOTERS DESPITE RECESSION RISKS, POLL SHOWS

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the board to certify the ballot measure on Thursday, overriding the board's deadlock. 

Abortion opponents are seen outside as the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meet during a hearing, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Lansing, Mich. 

Abortion opponents are seen outside as the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meet during a hearing, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Lansing, Mich.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had asked the state Supreme Court to rule on the 1931 law criminalizing abortion, but the high court hasn't said whether it will intervene. 

Last month, voters in Kansas voted 59% to 41% against an amendment that would have given lawmakers the ability to regulate abortion in the state. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

More from Politics