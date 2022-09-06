Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan sailboat captain finds body 12 miles offshore, investigators working to identify

Michigan Coast Guard recovered body from Lake Michigan, turned it over to the sheriff's department to be investigated

Associated Press
Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.

A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department said.

A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff’s department for the investigation.

A body was found by a sailboat captain 12 miles offshore in Lake Michigan.

An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.