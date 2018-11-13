Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Michigan man who shot at lost black teen gets at least 4 years in prison

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Security footage shows Michigan man shooting at black teenVideo

Security footage shows Michigan man shooting at black teen

Jurors shown security footage of Jeffery Zeigler shooting shotgun at Brennan Walker during trial in Michigan. Zeigler is charged with assault with intent to murder.

A retired white Michigan firefighter was sentenced Tuesday to at least four years in prison for shooting at a black teenager who knocked on his front door to ask for directions to school.

Jeffrey Zeigler, 53, apologized before he was sentenced Tuesday in Oakland County court. A jury convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime. He could be in prison for up to 10 years.

WIFE TESTIFIES IN TRIAL THAT INVOLVES WHITE HOMEOWNER WHO ALLEGEDLY FIRED SHOT AT LOST BLACK TEEN

Brennan Walker, 14, was not wounded in the incident. The teenager told police he missed a school bus on April 12 and knocked on Zeigler’s door in Rochester Hills after getting lost. Surveillance video at the home captured the moment when a shirtless Zeigler ran after the teen, stopped to aim and fired his weapon, authorities said. The teen was seen running away after seeing the man grab a gun.

Jeffrey Ziegler was sentenced to at least four years in prison for shooting at a black teenager who knocked on his door asking for directions to school in April.

Jeffrey Ziegler was sentenced to at least four years in prison for shooting at a black teenager who knocked on his door asking for directions to school in April. (AP)

Zeigler said he woke up to his wife’s screams and that she believed someone was trying to break into their home. Walker’s mom said during the sentencing that she didn’t believe Zeigler was sorry, NBC News reported. He apologized to the mother.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS MICHIGAN WOMAN ALLEGEDLY REVERSING CAR INTO STORE

Zeigler will be eligible for parole after four years.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.