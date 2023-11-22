Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan man convicted of child sex crimes denied bail in Kenya

The MI native was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing Kenyan children and circulating their images

An American man convicted of child sex crimes in Kenya nine years ago was denied bail on new charges of defilement, months after he was mysteriously released from prison where he was serving a 50-year sentence.

Terry Ray Krieger, 68, was arraigned on Tuesday evening in court in Mavoko County on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi, accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old earlier this month. He was arrested on Nov. 10.

He faces additional charges of being in Kenya illegally.

Terry Ray Krieger

US citizen Terry Ray Krieger is carried out of a court in Mavoko County, Kenya on Nov. 21, 2023. An American man convicted of sexual offences in Kenya nine years ago was denied bail on new charges of defilement, months after he was mysteriously released from prison where he was serving a 50-year sentence. (AP Photo/Peter Mwangi)

Senior Principal Magistrate Barbra Ojoo denied Krieger bail after prosecutors argued successfully that he was a repeat offender and a flight risk. He will remain in custody until Nov 27, when the case will be heard again. He did not enter a plea yet.

Krieger uses a wheelchair and requested bail because he said he needs additional care.

The U.S. national was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2014 for sexually abusing Kenyan children and circulating their images online between December 2013 and May 2014.

He was released in November 2022 under unclear circumstances after only serving eight years of his sentence.

Krieger, from Michigan, was convicted in the United States in 1992 for sexual conduct with a minor and served three years in jail before his release in in 1995.