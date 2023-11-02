Ex-CNN producer settles lawsuit over sex acts with 9-year-old girl

WARNING: SOME DETAILS MAY BE DISTURBING

Former senior CNN producer John Griffin on Tuesday settled a lawsuit brought on behalf of a 9-year-old girl he had sexually abused at his vacation home in Vermont.

Griffin, 46, was sentenced to 19 ½ years in prison in June in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to enticing minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

The Connecticut Superior Court suit filed last year on behalf of the victim, now 11, sought $15 million in damages and fees.

Griffin's civil attorney Robert Berke declined to share the details of the settlement, which were not disclosed on the public docket.

"After months of discussions, we were able to resolve this state court civil case, and he is glad to put this behind him," Berke told Fox News Digital.

Between April and July 2020, Griffin allegedly invited women and their underage daughters to his $2 million ski chalet in Ludlow, Vermont, "for the purposes of sexual training," according to the federal indictment.

The father of three allegedly bragged to one woman he had trained a girl as young as 7 and insisted a "woman is a woman regardless of her age," the filing says.

A Nevada woman, the adoptive mother of the 9-year-old, accepted the offer along with $3,500 in cash, according to court papers.

While the woman and the girl were at the home in July 2020, Griffin viewed "pornographic videos about sex with mothers and daughters."

The sick conduct escalated with the child was forced to perform lewd sex acts on her adoptive mother as Griffin watched.

A drone that Griffin operated captured him in his underwear and the completely nude child standing next to him, according to a court filing.

Griffin was a producer for CNN's now-canceled morning program "New Day" and had worked at the network for eight years. CNN fired him shortly after the disturbing allegations surfaced.

Before Griffin's arrest in 2021, he had already moved out of the $4 million Connecticut home he shared with his wife and three children.

Griffin's wife is divorcing him, and his children will be adults by the time he is released from federal prison.