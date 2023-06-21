Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan man accused of shooting brother, hiding body behind home

McKinnley Hearon, 42, of Eastpointe, held on $2M bond

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with murder in the shooting death of his brother.

NEW YORK WOMAN DEAD AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION WITH OWN BROTHER

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

A Macomb County, Michigan, man has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing his brother. (Fox News)

McKinnley Hearon, 42, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, lying to police and a felony firearms count, MLive.com reported.

MOM IMPLICATED IN MAINE'S 1985 'BABY JANE DOE' COLD CASE GETS 6 YEARS

Prosecutors allege that Hearon shot his brother at their home in Eastpointe following an argument on June 15. Hearon first told police that his brother wasn’t home, but police found the body behind the house.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hearon is being held on $2 million bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.