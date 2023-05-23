Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan man accused of gunning ex-girlfriend down with shotgun in front of their 10-year-old child

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis is accused of shooting Anni Namou at close range in front of the car dealership where she worked

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Michigan man allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend on Saturday in front of their young child, according to prosecutors.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 43, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm second offense, and felonious assault, according to FOX 2. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Davis followed Anni Namou to the car dealership Legend Motors, where she worked. Officials said Davis used his car to block her vehicle in.

While the woman ran away, Davis is accused of shooting her twice, including one time with a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun at close range. The couple's 10-year-old child witnessed the shooting from Namou's car.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis mugshot

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 43, is being charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm second offense, and felonious assault, according to FOX 2. He was arraigned on Tuesday. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Davis pointed the gun at other people and fired more shots.

Davis later turned himself into authorities.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the incident was "horrific and tragic."

"Every month an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first-degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions," McDonald said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.