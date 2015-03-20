Michigan judge tells snickering killer: ‘I hope you die in prison’

next Image 1 of 2

A 31-year-old woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of her boyfriend in their Jackson apartment.

MyFoxDetroit.com reports that Jackson County Circuit Judge John McBain told Camia Gamet at Wednesday's sentencing that the slaying was among the worst "cold-blooded murders" he has seen.

Marcel Hill was beaten and stabbed to death May 18 with a filet knife. When one of Hill's aunts spoke to the court, Gamet was seen by the judge rolling her eyes and snickering.

"You gutted him like a fish in that apartment," McBain said at Gamet's sentencing. "You were relentless. You stabbed, you stabbed, you stabbed, you stabbed, you stabbed until he was dead. I agree with the family, I hope you die in prison as well. You know, if this was a death penalty state, you’d be getting the chair."

A jury convicted Gamet last month of first-degree murder. Gamet has said she believed she was fighting an intruder in a darkened room and that the slaying was in self-defense.

The 38-year-old Hill was stabbed 11 times. Hill told police in March 2013 that Gamet had struck him in the head with a hammer.