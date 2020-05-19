Michigan dam fails, sparking dangerous flooding amid heavy rains

Michigan experienced such intense flooding on Tuesday that people who lived near a dam in the state were forced to evacuate after a breach caused it to fail.

Two schools were used to house evacuees in the Midland area around 140 miles north of Detroit after the Edenville Dam suffered a breach, The Associated Press reported.

Red Cross worker Tom Restgate told The AP he received an alert on his phone informing him of the incident. More than 50 roads were shut down in the area as a result of the break.

State officials are reportedly eyeing Sanford Dam, south of Edenville, in anticipation of another rupture.

MICHIGAN FLOODS BRING 'SUBSTANTIAL' CONCERN ABOUT DAMS, 'CUTOFF LOW' TO PACK DRENCHING RAIN

On Monday, rain in Michigan had already spurred warnings about the stability of several dams within the state.

The Gladwin County Central Dispatch said the Chappel Dam failed, with flash flooding expected downstream, 9 & 10 News reported.

Measures were taken on Monday to alert state residents of the heavy rains. The National Weather Service's (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said heavy rain could also cause flash flooding in the western Carolinas and Virginia.

"We have flash-flooding concerns in all of these areas and that is going to be a big deal over the next couple of days," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends First."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Central dispatch later said it has been working with Boyce Hydro to further assess the situation.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and Brandon Noriega contributed to this report