Michigan college student's family pleads for answers on mysterious death after party

A young Michigan woman's family is desperate for answers after she was left for dead on the side of the road after a party.

Mia Kanu, 23, died days after she was found "lying in the roadway in front of Coach House Apartments" in Southfield, a suburb of Detroit, "in the early morning hours" of June 3 with critical injuries, police told Fox News Digital.

"Something happened, and somebody knows something, and we just want those answers," Kanu's mother, Bianca Vanmeter, told FOX 2. "She would never just leave a person. It doesn’t make sense."

Surveillance video apparently captured the young woman, a student at Tennessee State University, either falling or being pushed out of a vehicle.

DETROIT-AREA MAN GETS LIFE FOR KILLING NEWS ANCHOR, ATTACKING FAMILY

A passerby noticed her and called 911. When authorities arrived, they transferred Kanu to a nearby hospital, FOX 2 reported.

MICHIGAN MAN GETS 15-25 YEARS FOR FATALLY SHOOTING WOMAN BOUND WITH CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

"Currently, the cause of death is unknown, we are considering all possibilities including homicide," police said. "The police department has not released any information alleging Mia was pushed from vehicle."

Police said the driver of the vehicle Kanu apparently fell or was pushed out of has been cooperating with investigators.

"It becomes a question of: how did she get there? Who is she? And why is she there?" Southfield Deputy Police Chief Jeff Jagielski told the outlet.

DETROIT MURDER SUSPECT WITH ‘SIGNIFICANT CRIMINAL HISTORY’ LINKED TO COLD CASE: POLICE

Charges are expected to be filed against those who were in the vehicle, FOX 2 reported.

"It's our understanding that there was an argument between the driver and another individual in the parking lot of the apartment complex that they had left," Jagielski said. "Anytime we have an untimely death of an otherwise healthy individual, we investigate as a homicide until evidence shows otherwise."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kanu had been home from school for the summer when she died in the hospital.