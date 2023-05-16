Detroit murder suspect with 'significant criminal history' linked to cold case: police

A Detroit murder suspect may also be involved in the disappearance of his son's mother, police said.

Jamere Miller, 36, was arrested on Monday for the alleged kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend Patrice Wilson, a 29-year-old nurse who worked at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

After her shift ended around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, police said Miller allegedly grabbed her from behind and forced her into a car before speeding off.

Wilson was found shot to death in the trunk of the car later that afternoon, police said.

Miller turned himself in with his lawyer on Sunday because he was "feeling the pressure of this investigation," Detroit Police Chief James White said, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

"She was sweet, you know? In the short time I knew her, you know what I am saying? She did her job. She went home to her kid and her family," a nurse at Detroit Receiving told WXYZ Detroit about Patrice Wilson.

Wilson was described as a hardworking mom, and her death sent a "shockwave" through the small, tight-knit nursing community in Detroit, the nurse, who was not named, told the local Detroit outlet.

More than a decade ago, the mother of Miller's son mysteriously vanished, and this case reopened old wounds for her family.

Bianca Green, who was a 24-year-old pregnant nursing student living 30 minutes outside Detroit, in Romulus, Michigan, has not been since alive since March 25, 2011. She and Miller already had one child together.

Foul play was suspected at the time, and Miller was questioned but never charged. The case went cold.

In a 2013 Crime Stoppers video, Miller is seen holding Jamere Jr.

Green's uncle, Keith Green, told Fox 2 Detroit, "It's a lot to stomach," after police announced Miller's arrest in connection with Wilson's alleged murder during a press conference Monday.

"We all never gave up hope, and we tried to give Jamere the benefit of the doubt," Green said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said they are working with Romulus Police to compare notes on their investigations, according to Fox 2.

"He is a violent person. He has a significant criminal history and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," Detroit Police Chief James White said.