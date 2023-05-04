Michigan man gets 15–25 years for fatally shooting woman bound with Christmas lights

A man who pleaded guilty in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights was sentenced Thursday to 15–25 years in prison.

The Wayne County judge who sentenced Shane Lamar Evans, 34, gave the Sumpter Township man credit for serving 869 days in jail, The Detroit News reported.

Evans is one of three men who were charged in the murder of 27-year-old Egypt Covington. He had pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder in her killing.

The two other men charged with murder and other counts in Covington’s slaying are Shandon Ray Groom and Timothy Moore, both of Toledo, Ohio. Their trial is set to begin on July 24.

Covington was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles southwest of Detroit. Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights and she had been shot in the head, authorities said.

Covington was a musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington's life.