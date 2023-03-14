Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan building explosions burn tractor storage facility to ground: video

Firefighters responded to massive structure fire in Flushing, Michigan

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fire erupts at commercial building in Michigan Video

Fire erupts at commercial building in Michigan

A commercial structure fire in Michigan destroyed a building storing tractors early Tuesday. (Credit: Twitter/@TheHoib)

A huge commercial structure fire in Michigan destroyed a building storing tractors early Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a business in the 200 block of Industrial Drive in Flushing, a suburb of Flint, FOX66 reported. 

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire and extinguished the blaze. 

While it was unclear what caused the fire, the report said explosions could be heard from the building.

GEORGIA HOUSE FIRE KILLS 3 AFTER MULTIPLE PROPANE TANKS EXPLODE, COLLAPSE HOME, OFFICIALS SAY

In this screen grab taken from video, a driver captures flames shooting up from a building during a structure fire in Flushing, Michigan.

In this screen grab taken from video, a driver captures flames shooting up from a building during a structure fire in Flushing, Michigan. (Twitter/@TheHoib)

The building contained tractors and drum barrels, according to the report. Officials have yet to determine what the drums contained.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.