Michigan building explosions burn tractor storage facility to ground: video

A huge commercial structure fire in Michigan destroyed a building storing tractors early Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a business in the 200 block of Industrial Drive in Flushing, a suburb of Flint, FOX66 reported.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire and extinguished the blaze.

While it was unclear what caused the fire, the report said explosions could be heard from the building.

The building contained tractors and drum barrels, according to the report. Officials have yet to determine what the drums contained.

No further details were immediately available.