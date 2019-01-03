Michael Savage says he changed location after threatening email

Radio talk show host Michael Savage has reportedly changed locations after he said a restaurant he frequents was sent an email which threatened to shoot up the establishment unless he was denied service.

"I DEMAND THAT YOU REFUSE TO ALLOW MICHAEL … IN YOUR F***ING RESTAURANT AGAIN," reads a portion of the email obtained by The Washington Times. "HE IS A RACIST WHITE SUPREMACIST PIECE OF S**T."

The email reportedly went on: "I OWN 3 GUNS AND I CAN DO SOME SERIOUS F***ING DAMAGE. I WILL KILL AS MANY OF YOU RACIST-SUPPORTING/ENABLING WHITE SUPREMACISTS AS I F—ING CAN."

Savage, who told The Times he is accustomed to receiving death threats, said the severity of the email has prompted city, state and federal law enforcement agencies to take the threat "very seriously."

"Over the years, I have received many threats and have chosen to ignore them," Savage said. "However, given the violent, vile times we are living in and the specific nature of this threat, both I and some serious agencies are taking this threat very seriously."