Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Miami-Dade officer 'ambushed,' shot by 'cowardly' suspect, Florida officials say

The Miami-Dade police officer was 'ambushed' and shot from behind, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Police have to 'assume the worst' as fentanyl powder seizures increase Video

Police have to 'assume the worst' as fentanyl powder seizures increase

Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp joins 'Fox & Friends' to explain dangers of fentanyl powder.

A Miami-Dade police officer was "ambushed" and shot Wednesday as authorities have detained one suspect and are searching for another, officials in Florida said. 

The narcotics detective was attacked and shot from behind, said Afredo Ramirez III, Miami-Dade Police director and chief of Safety and Emergency Response.

"While conducting a narcotics investigation, one of my detectives was cowardly ambushed and shot from behind by a subject that is still at large," he tweeted. "This is the fourth time I am at the hospital after an officer is attacked, I am tired of it. These attacks will not be tolerated."

One suspect was taken into police custody and another was still at-large, police said. 

FLORIDA WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN MILLION-DOLLAR COVID RELIEF SCAM

Deputies in Florida are searching for one of two men involved in a carjacking at a smoke shop.

Deputies in Florida are searching for one of two men involved in a carjacking at a smoke shop. (FOX News)

The officer was working a detail and taking a suspect into custody when he was ambushed and shot, FOX affiliate WSVN-TV reported. 

The victim was taken by another officer to the Ryder Trauma Center and was listed in stable condition, the news report said, citing law enforcement sources. 

Ramirez described the suspect's actions as "cowardly" and said authorities "will not rest until he is found." 

He also said the suspect was armed and dangerous. 

Miami-Dade police investigate a crime scene. An officer was shot Wednesday while working a drug case, officials said. 

Miami-Dade police investigate a crime scene. An officer was shot Wednesday while working a drug case, officials said.  (Roberto Koltun/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.