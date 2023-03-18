Miami Beach spring break shooting leaves 1 dead, sends crowd scrambling

Police are investigating a double shooting in Miami Beach that resulted in one death and left another person seriously wounded.

The Miami Beach Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 10:41 p.m. Friday on Ocean Drive near Seventh Street, finding two men injured. Both men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where one died. The other remains in critical condition.

Investigators detained one man at the scene and found three guns, according to a statement on Twitter. Other information about the victims, including age and whether they were locals or spring breakers, remains unknown.

Officers remained on the scene to gather information, still determining what exactly caused the shootout to happen. Hundreds of people were present at the time, with one telling CBS News that they were in Mango’s, a tropical café, when people rushed inside for cover.

"Everybody was ducking and everybody was in the restaurant," an eyewitness said. "There was a shot. Everybody was scattering, ducking down, running to the sides of the restaurant."

Eliana, a college student from New Jersey, described the heavy police presence in the area, but insisted it was "not enough" because "they’re not everywhere."

Police have tried to remain mobile with greater use of golf carts and ATVs to patrol the area. Bystanders described how officers "swarmed" the scene after the first gunshot fired.

But Miami Beach PD warned that there are also "false alarm" panics that have occurred, which nearly led to "stampede situations."

Two women vacationing in Miami during spring break were robbed at gunpoint as well, saying they were robbed while stopped in a vehicle outside a condominium building.

The thief took a purse, money and a Rolex watch. One of the women, who from Holland, said that the man knew her name, leading her to believe the pair had been set up.

The Miami Beach Police Department did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by time of publication.