Crime
Published

Miami spring break tourists robbed at gunpoint: 'I don't know if I will come back'

One of the victims is from Holland and questioned whether she will visit Miami in the future after the experience

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two women vacationing in Miami during spring break were robbed at gunpoint this week, leading to questions from the victims about whether they will return to the city. 

Suhhai Casteallucceo told FOX affiliate WSVN-TV that she and a friend were being driven to their hotel early Monday after a night out at a club with a man they met during a previous trip to Miami. During the ride, she fell asleep. 

"When I woke up, I saw a man with a gun in my face, and it was a terrible moment of my life," Casteallucceo said. "We came down here on vacation, I live in Holland."

MIAMI-DADE OFFICER ;AMBUSHED,' SHOT BY ‘COWARDLY’ SUSPECT, FLORIDA OFFICIALS SAY

Miami Beach Police arrive on the scene to disperse a crowd that formed near Seventh Street and Alton Road, after spring break crowds were sent away from Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 21, 2021. In nearby Miami, two tourist were robbed at gunpoint early Monday. 

Miami Beach Police arrive on the scene to disperse a crowd that formed near Seventh Street and Alton Road, after spring break crowds were sent away from Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 21, 2021. In nearby Miami, two tourist were robbed at gunpoint early Monday.  (AP)

Casteallucceo said she believes the weapon used was a large rifle. The robbery occurred as the vehicle was parked in front of a condominium building. The thief took her purse, money, and a Rolex watch, she said.  

"He took a Rolex, which was very sentimental for me because I got it with the birth of my child, my last one," Casteallucceo said. "It has the name of my child and their day of birth."

Casteallucceo said she thinks she and her friend may have been set up.

"I come from Holland, and I don’t know anyone here, and he knows exactly my name, so that’s very weird," she said of the man she was with. 

The white sands and turquoise ocean of beautiful Miami Beach, Florida as shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

The white sands and turquoise ocean of beautiful Miami Beach, Florida as shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight. (Credit: iStock)

"Because I was scared. I am a mother of four children, and I was like, ‘OK, take what you want,’ but that is not safe," she added. "I don’t know if I will come back to Miami."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Miami Police Department. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.