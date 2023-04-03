Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

MI man in critical condition after being shot by police after trying to get into Ford plant

Michigan police shot the man after he pointed a handgun at officers

Associated Press
A man is in critical condition after police shot him after he tried to get into a Ford plant in Wayne.

The Wayne Police Department responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man with a gun trying to gain entrance to the plant, the Detroit News reported. Officers encountered the man outside an employee entrance area. Police said in a statement the man pointed a handgun at officers and one officer shot him.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the man was hospitalized and is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured.

A man is in critical condition after being shot by police while trying to get into a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Michigan State Police investigators are reviewing the incident.