Michigan
Michigan stranded hawk rescued from parking garage stairwell

The Cooper's hawk was found in a downtown Michigan parking garage

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A young Cooper's hawk was found stuck in a downtown parking garage in Michigan, forcing rescue workers to guide the wayward bird back to freedom, state official said.

Workers identified the bird as a young Cooper's hawk and called the WILDSIDE Rehabilitation and Education Center, who has been rehabilitating native Michigan wildlife for 28 years. 

The animal rescuers were able to slowly guide the hawk out of the stairwell and back to the outdoors, where it was able to fly to freedom.

While authorities did not share how the bird got trapped in the garage, the bird was not hurt by its adventure.

Last week in Ohio, a family was forced to evacuate their home after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected due to a creature being trapped in their chimney.

The culprit, an owl, had been stuck inside the structure which caused a carbon monoxide leak and activated an alarm. 

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society was safely removed from the chimney and was reportedly unharmed. A video showing the owl being released and flying away has been shared with Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 