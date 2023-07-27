Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

Mexican authorities capture ‘cloned’ US Border Patrol vehicle in suspected smuggling attempt, 17 detained

The ordeal began when US Border Patrol agents observed an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The Biden admin is orchestrating illegal immigration: Todd Bensman Video

The Biden admin is orchestrating illegal immigration: Todd Bensman

Center for Immigration Studies' Todd Bensman shares what he saw when he visited the border and discusses reports the Department of Homeland Security is working with Mexico to address the mass influx of migrants on 'Fox & Friends.'

Mexican authorities last week captured a "cloned" U.S. Border Patrol vehicle preparing to smuggle 17 migrants across the border. 

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents spotted an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence several miles from the Calexico Port of Entry early Saturday morning. 

GOP BILL ELIMINATES BIDEN REGS MAKING IT EASIER FOR IMMIGRANTS TO ACCESS BENEFITS, REINSTATES TRUMP PLAN

A cloned border patrol truck found in Mexico

A cloned U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was seized south of the border by Mexican authorities after agents observed suspicious activity nearby. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The agents relayed the incident to the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch who alerted Mexican authorities. 

CHIP ROY GOES OFF ON MAYORKAS AFTER TENSE HEARING, VOWS TO ‘GRIND’ CONGRESS TO HALT UNLESS BORDER IS SECURED

Illegal immigrants detained near the cloned truck at the border

Seventeen individuals were detained by Mexican authorities near the cloned truck. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

An investigation led to the discovery of a "cloned truck," along with 17 individuals who Border Patrol believed were being used in a smuggling attempt

Mexican authorities seized the cloned vehicle and detained the 17 individuals. 

Damage to the international fence was prepared. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

