Memphis shooting leaves 11 victims, suspect remains at large: police

Memphis police say 11 total victims were found after gunfire erupted at and around a nightclub early Sunday.

One person was found dead, while another five people were in critical condition, police said.

The gunfire stretched to two separate but nearby scenes, which investigators believe to be connected.

Police also say there is no solid description of the suspect or suspects, and it’s unclear if the suspect or suspects are known to the victims. It’s also unclear what occurred prior to the shootings.

At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1482 East Shelby Drive, the address of Live Lounge.

Upon arrival, two shooting victims were located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said in a preliminary update on Twitter.

Five additional shooting victims left the scene and arrived by private vehicle in "non-critical condition" at local area hospitals, police said.

While on scene at 1492 East Shelby Drive, officers received information concerning additional shooting victims who were at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

Upon arrival to the second scene, police say one male victim was located and pronounced deceased.

Three additional victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.