Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Memphis police officer shot, in critical condition, and suspect on the run, cops say

One officer was shot and another trying to assist was injured in a vehicle crash that also hurt another driver, Memphis police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee police officer was shot Wednesday, and a suspect is being sought, authorities said.

The Memphis Police Department was alerted just before 12:30 p.m. about an officer who was shot in the area of Horn Lake and Horn Lake Cove. Authorities said the circumstances of what led to the shooting remain unclear.

Another officer took the injured officer to a hospital in critical condition.

PRISON CHAPLIN USED RELIGION TO MANIPULATE INMATES TO HAVE SEX WITH HIM

A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, authorities said.

A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, authorities said. (Memphis Police Department)

A suspect fled and was described as being in a silver Infiniti QX40 with dark-tinted windows.

Another officer who attempted to assist the wounded officer was involved in a crash, police said. That officer was taken to a hospital in noncritical condition.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.