Memphis police officer shot, in critical condition, and suspect on the run, cops say

A Tennessee police officer was shot Wednesday, and a suspect is being sought, authorities said.

The Memphis Police Department was alerted just before 12:30 p.m. about an officer who was shot in the area of Horn Lake and Horn Lake Cove. Authorities said the circumstances of what led to the shooting remain unclear.

Another officer took the injured officer to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect fled and was described as being in a silver Infiniti QX40 with dark-tinted windows.

Another officer who attempted to assist the wounded officer was involved in a crash, police said. That officer was taken to a hospital in noncritical condition.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital.

