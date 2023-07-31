Memphis police officer 'relieved of duty' amid investigation into DUI arrest

A Memphis Police Department officer is temporarily off-duty pending the investigation of her DUI arrest, authorities said.

Verlean Washington, 28, was charged with driving under the influence, disregarding a red light and failure to exercise due care, according to FOX 13 Memphis. She was also charged with violation of financial law and reckless driving.

"Officer Washington is relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation," a Memphis Police Department spokesperson said to Fox News Digital.

Police told FOX 13 that Washington, who has been on the force since January 2022, was speeding in a Jeep Wrangler near Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road on Saturday morning at around 1 a.m.

Before police were able to conduct a traffic stop, she crashed into an Audi after running through a red arrow turn light. No critical injuries were reported.

When Washington was apprehended, officers noticed that she slurred her words and smelled like alcohol. She told police that she was an officer at the Raines Road police station, FOX 13 reported.

Officers also found an empty beer can and open vodka beverage in Washington's front passenger seat. She was not on duty at the time.

The Memphis Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Memphis Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.