Memphis church hosts vigil for missing Eliza Fletcher: 'Pray for Liza'

A church in Memphis, Tennessee hosted a prayer vigil for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, on Saturday afternoon.

People who know and love Fletcher gathered at Second Presbyterian Church and prayed for a safe return.

Fletcher went missing at 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning on the 3800 block of Central Ave. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say they received two phone calls at around 7:45 a.m. from Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis.

ABDUCTED ELIZA FLETCHER: MEMPHIS POLICE SAY 'VEHICLE OF INTEREST' LOCATED, MALE DETAINED, ELIZA STILL MISSING

At the vigil, people could be seen hugging as the search for Fletcher went into its second day.

A prayer guide handed out to people who attended the vigil quoted from Romans 8:26, going on to say that individuals should pray for Fletcher's family as well as for her safe return.

The church posted an "URGENT CALL TO PRAYER" on Friday, asking members to pray for the safe return of Eliza Fletcher.

"Church family, as you may have seen on many news outlets, one of our members, Eliza (Liza) Fletcher, was reportedly abducted at 4:30am this morning while on a run. Please join us in praying for Liza's safety, and that she will be found soon," the post said.

TENNESSEE WOMAN ABDUCTED, FORCED INTO SUV WHILE RUNNING IN MEMPHIS, POLICE SAY

"Please join us in praying for Liza's safety, and that she will be found soon. Please also pray for her family. The Sanctuary is open for prayer through this afternoon," the church added.

The Memphis Police Department located a "vehicle of interest" in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher on Saturday afternoon, and said that one male occupant of the dark-colored GMC Terrain was taken into custody for further questioning.

However, police did not find Eliza Fletcher, who remains missing as of Saturday night.

The mother of two is also a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School, which said in a statement on Facebook that "We join the Fletcher and Wellford families in praying for Liza’s safe return."

At the scene where Eliza Fletcher was abducted, personal belongings were found and police said that a male forcefully put her into the dark-colored SUV, later identified as a GMC Terrain, adding that there was a struggle.

