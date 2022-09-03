Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis police say 'vehicle of interest' located, male detained, Eliza still missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memphis police say that a "vehicle of interest" has been located and added that one male in the car has been arrested, but the abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher is still missing.

Police made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, tweeting that "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation."

Fletcher was reported missing on early Friday morning.