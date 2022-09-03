Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis police say 'vehicle of interest' located, male detained, Eliza still missing

Memphis police say that Eliza Fletcher is still missing

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Memphis police say that a "vehicle of interest" has been located and added that one male in the car has been arrested, but the abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher is still missing.

Police made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, tweeting that "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation."

Photos provided by Memphis Police Department show Eliza Fletcher running early Friday morning.

Fletcher was reported missing on early Friday morning.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.