Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee woman abducted, forced into SUV while running in Memphis, police say

Anyone with information related to Eliza Fletcher's abduction is asked to call Memphis police at 901-528-CASH

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee woman was forced into a vehicle and abducted while out for a run in Memphis early Friday morning, police said. 

Eliza Fletcher, 35, was running just before 4:30 a.m. Friday and was in the area of the 3800 block of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was "abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV," the Memphis Police Department said. 

Fletcher, who was identified by FOX 13 Memphis as a local teacher who was known to jog in the area, was described being 5-foot-6 and 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She had her hair in a bun, and was wearing a pink top and purple shorts. 

Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

VIRGINIA POLICE HUNT NAKED MADMAN IN STRING OF ABDUCTION ATTEMPTS ON WOMEN, TEEN GIRL: REPORT

Police were notified around 7:45 a.m., after Fletcher never returned from her run. 

NY SEX TRAFFICKER MAY HAVE HUNDREDS OF MIGRANT VICTIMS FORCED INTO PROSTITUTION BY THREAT OF DEPORTATION: FBI 

"Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female was jogging in the area at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown individual approached her," police said. "The female was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene." 

Police have located some of her personal belongings, but are still searching for the missing woman. Investigators have only described her suspected abductor as being a male. 

Authorities have released images of the vehicle involved in the abduction, as well as an image of Fletcher from Friday morning.

FOX 13 Memphis reported that Fletcher works as an educator with St. Mary’s Episcopal School. In a letter to students on Friday, Head of School Albert Throckmorton wrote that Fletcher, who was identified as a "JK Teacher," "has been reported kidnapped early this morning."

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department shows Eliza Fletcher

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department shows Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We join the Fletcher and Wellford families in praying for Liza’s safety," the letter continues, according to FOX 13. "We have not told our younger students about Mrs. Fletcher. We are supporting the older students as they learn of this news."

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are reportedly assisting with the search. Neither the FBI nor the Memphis Police Department immediately responded to Fox News Digitals' requests for comment. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 