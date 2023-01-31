Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Medical examiner in Georgia rules inmate death homicide, releases video and cause

Inmate Terry Lee Thurmond, 38, died of cardiac arrest

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO For about 15 minutes, officers and inmates appeared to struggle to hold 38-year-old inmate Terry Lee Thurmond up.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

A medical examiner's office in Georgia has officially ruled the death of an inmate in November as a homicide, and graphic video of the struggle that led to his death in the Clayton County jail has been released.

The video provided to FOX 5 shows 38-year-old inmate Terry Lee Thurmond appearing to be hanging over the edge of a second floor railing. Thurmond may have been trying to force his fall, according to the medical examiner's full timeline describing what happened in the video.

Several inmates appeared to try to hold onto his leg to stop him from falling, while another inmate called for help.

Officers and inmates appeared to struggle for about 15 minutes. At some point, Thurmond appeared to be tased, then pulled back over the railing before being forced to the ground where several officers placed their knees and body weight on different parts of his body.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's office said Terry Lee Thurmond may have been tased at this point. Thurmond appears to begin hanging over the 2nd floor railing. 

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's office said Terry Lee Thurmond may have been tased at this point. Thurmond appears to begin hanging over the 2nd floor railing.  (Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office)

The last time Thurmond was seen moving was about a minute later, according to the medical examiner's office. It was noted he barely raised his head up before his face lowered back down to the floor. Still, officers remained on his back, neck and shoulder areas for almost 10 minutes after. 

It was at that point in the video the medical examiner's office says Thurmond's limbs appeared to be lifeless. 

Officers hold Terry Lee Thurmond down to the ground, appearing to kneel on his back, neck and shoulders. Thurmond appears to begin hanging over the 2nd floor railing. 

Officers hold Terry Lee Thurmond down to the ground, appearing to kneel on his back, neck and shoulders. Thurmond appears to begin hanging over the 2nd floor railing.  (Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office)

"A nurse began CPR on him three minutes later, which lasted for 12 minutes and 15 seconds before the Clayton County Fire crew arrived. Thurmond was not taken to a hospital until 15 minutes later," FOX 5 reports. 

    Terry Lee Thurmond appears to begin hanging over the 2nd floor railing. (Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office)

    Terry Lee Thurmond appears to begin hanging over the 2nd floor railing.  (Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office)

Thurmond's cause of death was cardiac arrest, and ruled a homicide. 

Clayton County Chief Deputy Levon Allen told FOX 5 all employees directly involved in the incident were fired on Dec. 19, 2022. The sheriff's office has not yet said if any of those employees would face criminal charges.  