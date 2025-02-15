Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Infectious Disease

Measles outbreak continues in Texas, cases double: investigation underway

Cases doubled within a week, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Measles breaks out at massive NYC migrant shelter Video

Measles breaks out at massive NYC migrant shelter

At least two people staying at a massive migrant shelter in New York city have been diagnosed with measles. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

An outbreak of measles in the South Plains of Texas is continuing to grow, with the number of cases doubling in less than a week.

At least 48 cases were identified with symptom onset within the last three weeks, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than a dozen people were hospitalized.

Fox News Digital previously reported the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) warned the outbreak mostly involves school-aged children in Gaines County.

measles on a male torso

Health officials are investigating a measles outbreak in Texas. (iStock )

YOUNG GIRL WITH HEART CONDITIONS DENIED BEING ADDED TO TRANSPLANT LIST OVER VACCINATION STATUS, FAMILY SAYS

However, additional cases were detected in Lynn, Terry and Yoakum counties.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities," health officials wrote in a statement.

In every case, the patient was unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown, according to the DSHS.

Measles outbreak in Chicago

In March, multiple people living at a Chicago migrant shelter tested positive for measles. (AP/Erin Hooley)

The outbreak is under investigation.

The rash of cases comes more than two decades after health agencies reported the disease was "eliminated" in 2000.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be life-threatening, according to the DSHS.

It can be spread through direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to officials. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. 

MMR vaccine

A one dose bottle of meals, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images)

Symptoms usually appear within a week or two, and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. 

A few days later, flat, red spots appear on the face and then spread down the neck to the rest of the body. People are most contagious the four days before and four days after the rash appears.

US MEASLES CASES ARE UP IN 2024. WHAT'S DRIVING THE INCREASE?

Those who believe they may have measles, or may have been exposed to measles, should isolate and call their doctor before arriving to be tested, according to the DSHS. 

The best way to prevent getting sick is by receiving two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, according to officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Shaw contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.