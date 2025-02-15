Measles outbreak continues in Texas, cases double: investigation underway

An outbreak of measles in the South Plains of Texas is continuing to grow, with the number of cases doubling in less than a week.

At least 48 cases were identified with symptom onset within the last three weeks, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than a dozen people were hospitalized.

Fox News Digital previously reported the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) warned the outbreak mostly involves school-aged children in Gaines County.

However, additional cases were detected in Lynn, Terry and Yoakum counties.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities," health officials wrote in a statement.

In every case, the patient was unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown, according to the DSHS.

The outbreak is under investigation.

The rash of cases comes more than two decades after health agencies reported the disease was "eliminated" in 2000.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be life-threatening, according to the DSHS.

It can be spread through direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to officials. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms usually appear within a week or two, and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

A few days later, flat, red spots appear on the face and then spread down the neck to the rest of the body. People are most contagious the four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Those who believe they may have measles, or may have been exposed to measles, should isolate and call their doctor before arriving to be tested, according to the DSHS.

The best way to prevent getting sick is by receiving two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, according to officials.

