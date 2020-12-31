McConnell says Dems ‘trying to pull a fast one’ with $2G stimulus checks

Good morning and welcome to the final edition of Fox News First for 2020. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Mitch McConnell accuses Pelosi, Schumer of political gamesmanship over stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned in a floor speech Wednesday that Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were "trying to pull a fast one" by attempting to "warp" President Trump’s effort to send $2,000 direct payments to Americans.

"First of all, they’re hoping that everyone just forgets about election integrity and Big Tech. They’re desperate to ignore those two parts of President Trump’s request," McConnell said.

The Kentucky Republican said Democratic leaders sought to push through a package that would vastly increase the national debt and provide money to families that aren't all in dire need of aid.

"Look, it's no secret that Republicans have a diversity of views about the wisdom of borrowing hundreds of billions more to send out more non-targeted money, including to many households that have suffered no loss of income during the crisis," McConnell said. "COVID-19 has not affected all households equally." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY

In other developments:

- McConnell introduces his own bill on $2,000 checks

- Dems seize on McConnell's stimulus block

- JOHN FUND: Trump creates a nightmare for Republicans in last-minute fight

Hawley blasts ‘hypocritical’ Democrats over election count objection

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News’ "The Story" on Wednesday that he intends to object to the electoral college certification next week because "74 million Americans have concerns about election integrity."

Under current law, objections from at least one U.S. senator and one U.S. House member are required to force a debate over elector tallies in a state. Hawley became the first U.S. senator to announce his intention, joining Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., of the House.

"This is the one opportunity I have as a United States senator," Hawley said. " ... [H]ere [is] my one opportunity to stand up and say something, and that is exactly what I'm going to do." CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In other developments:

- Trump returning to White House early, ahead of Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

- Trump asks Supreme Court to void Wisconsin election result

- Pence did not back lawmaker's plan to overturn election results

Biden transition team disables Zoom chat for journalists, reporter says

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team disabled the chat function for reporters on Zoom conference calls, where journalists had been pressing officials to take more questions.

"The Biden transition team appears to have disabled the public chat function on its transition zoom calls, a place where I and others had been routinely complaining to them to take more questions," incoming Politico White House editor Sam Stein tweeted Wednesday.

Biden campaign press secretary T.J. Ducklo told CNN last month that Biden believed "transparency is incredibly important" regarding his relationship with the press. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In other developments:

- Biden to issue executive order halting any Trump 'midnight regulations'

- Republicans fear Biden will demolish Trump's economic wins

- Biden dragging his feet on AG pick when compared to predecessors

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told Fox News’ "Special Report" that President Trump is "right in saying" that a $600 stimulus payment for many Americans is not enough.

Sanders said he is no fan of President Trump but "he’s right on this issue."

