Dr. Drew Pinsky tests positive for coronavirus

"FOX 11 Special Report" co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old famous doctor has reportedly experienced symptoms of the virus since the day after Christmas and hopes to "get well soon."

Susan Pinsky, Dr. Drew’s wife, provided an update on Instagram on his behalf saying he contracted the virus and she, along with her children, tested negative. In the post, Susan wore a mask and took a selfie with her husband, while they both held bottles of Hydralyte "for COVID-19." The post mentioned Dr. Drew’s fever had decreased and thanked the doctors involved for their "superior care and advice."

Dr. Drew followed up on his conditions in an additional Instagram post thanking those who checked in on him.

"COVID’s no fun. I don’t recommend it," Dr. Drew said. "I’m sort of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing and took a lot of good medications to attack [the virus] early… Man, am I glad to get it now and not earlier in the course. I’m waiting for an antibody infusion but if this thing resolves before I get the infusion, so much the better…"

California health officials announced Tuesday they have extended the stay-at-home orders into 2021 due to an ongoing surge of coronavirus cases amid the holiday season.



Dr. Drew is currently undergoing treatment at his Southern California home and is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.



"I’m looking forward to the immunity that comes on the other side of this," Dr. Drew said.