Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City sinkhole swallows SUV

The sinkhole led to several street closures in the area, a fire official said

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An unoccupied orange SUV was found swallowed by a sinkhole in Queens early Thursday morning.

The vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, was discovered nose-down in the massive sinkhole at about 6 a.m. on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue in Maspeth, authorities said.

The shocking sight from the residential neighborhood was shared to Twitter by City Councilman Robert Holden.

NYC MAN FALLS THROUGH BRONX SINKHOLE INTO PIT OF RATS: REPORTS

The FDNY said they responded to the location for reports of trauma. But it was determined there were no patients as the SUV was unoccupied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sinkhole led to several street closures in the area, Holden said.