Suspected thieves caught on camera smashing Washington state storefront with truck in ATM heist attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released video shows a group of suspects using a stolen truck to drag an ATM from a Washington state Walgreens before abandoning it as deputies moved in, in what investigators describe as a coordinated burglary attempt.

Video of the attempted heist, posted by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, shows the stolen truck repeatedly ramming into the storefront, smashing through a security gate before two suspects jump out and attach a chain to the ATM inside.

The suspects then try to drag the machine out, leaving behind extensive damage from the vehicle’s repeated blows. The ATM is eventually pulled free and dragged across the parking lot as the truck speeds away.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a burglary in progress.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE ARREST SIX WOMEN IN ALLEGED MULTI-STATE BURGLARY GANG, 3 TAKEN INTO ICE CUSTODY

Witnesses told arriving officers that the stolen truck with at least three suspects had already fled, dragging the ATM behind it as it sped off.

While searching the surrounding neighborhood, a deputy spotted a second truck connected to the crime.

According to officials, the suspects were attempting to retrieve the ATM after it detached from the chain during their escape. Once they noticed law enforcement nearby, they jumped back into the vehicle and sped away, leaving the ATM behind.

HOLIDAY CRIME FEARS GROW AS ‘JUGGING’ THIEVES TARGET SHOPPERS CARRYING CASH AND GIFTS: ‘ONLY A MATTER OF TIME’

The second truck managed to get away but was later found abandoned in Tacoma. Investigators say the attempt was clearly coordinated, involving multiple vehicles and suspects working together.

Authorities are now asking the public for information that could help identify the individuals or trucks involved, noting that the break-in caused thousands of dollars in damage and that investigators want to prevent additional attempts.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that after the video was posted, several citizens reported seeing the two trucks and suspects together earlier in the night. Many believed the behavior was suspicious but did not call it in at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a great example of why we encourage citizens to report all suspicious activity, so deputies can investigate before crimes happen," the spokesperson said. "If you see something, say something."

Deputies are also investigating whether the group may be linked to other recent ATM thefts in the region. With the suspects still at large, officials warn they may attempt a similar crime in another jurisdiction.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.