©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington

Suspected thieves caught on camera smashing Washington state storefront with truck in ATM heist attempt

Multiple suspects and vehicles involved in crime that caused thousands in damage, sheriff's office says

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Video shows botched ATM heist at Walgreens Video

Video shows botched ATM heist at Walgreens

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office in Washington state released new video showing thieves smashing into a business and attempting to yank out an ATM before fleeing. (Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Newly released video shows a group of suspects using a stolen truck to drag an ATM from a Washington state Walgreens before abandoning it as deputies moved in, in what investigators describe as a coordinated burglary attempt.

Video of the attempted heist, posted by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, shows the stolen truck repeatedly ramming into the storefront, smashing through a security gate before two suspects jump out and attach a chain to the ATM inside. 

The suspects then try to drag the machine out, leaving behind extensive damage from the vehicle’s repeated blows. The ATM is eventually pulled free and dragged across the parking lot as the truck speeds away.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a burglary in progress.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE ARREST SIX WOMEN IN ALLEGED MULTI-STATE BURGLARY GANG, 3 TAKEN INTO ICE CUSTODY 

Video showing truck into business in ATM robbery attempt

Video shows thieves smashing through a security gate with a stolen truck before dragging an ATM across the parking lot. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses told arriving officers that the stolen truck with at least three suspects had already fled, dragging the ATM behind it as it sped off.

While searching the surrounding neighborhood, a deputy spotted a second truck connected to the crime. 

According to officials, the suspects were attempting to retrieve the ATM after it detached from the chain during their escape. Once they noticed law enforcement nearby, they jumped back into the vehicle and sped away, leaving the ATM behind.

HOLIDAY CRIME FEARS GROW AS ‘JUGGING’ THIEVES TARGET SHOPPERS CARRYING CASH AND GIFTS: ‘ONLY A MATTER OF TIME’

Video of attempted ATM robbery

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the suspects used a stolen truck to ram into a store and drag out an ATM in a coordinated burglary attempt caught on video. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The second truck managed to get away but was later found abandoned in Tacoma. Investigators say the attempt was clearly coordinated, involving multiple vehicles and suspects working together.

Authorities are now asking the public for information that could help identify the individuals or trucks involved, noting that the break-in caused thousands of dollars in damage and that investigators want to prevent additional attempts.

Cops on scene following robbery attempt

Deputies say multiple suspects used two trucks to rip an ATM from a store before abandoning it and fleeing the scene. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that after the video was posted, several citizens reported seeing the two trucks and suspects together earlier in the night. Many believed the behavior was suspicious but did not call it in at the time.

"This is a great example of why we encourage citizens to report all suspicious activity, so deputies can investigate before crimes happen," the spokesperson said. "If you see something, say something."

Deputies are also investigating whether the group may be linked to other recent ATM thefts in the region. With the suspects still at large, officials warn they may attempt a similar crime in another jurisdiction.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
