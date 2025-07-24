Expand / Collapse search
Fire Disasters

Massive car explosion caught on camera rocks parking lot in major DC suburb

Arlington fire officials confirm there were no injuries after a vehicle explosion

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca , Brooke Curto Fox News
Blast erupts in Arlington as car bursts into flames Video

Blast erupts in Arlington as car bursts into flames

A parked car suddenly exploded outside a parking lot in Arlington, Virginia. The shocking moment was captured on video by a bystander Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Credit: C.A.)

A massive vehicle explosion caught on camera rocked a parking lot in a major Washington, D.C., suburb Thursday. 

The fiery explosion was confirmed on Facebook by Arlington Fire & EMS in Virginia, saying that it resulted from a "BLEVE (boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion) from the fuel tank rupturing."

The car exploded in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, located roughly five miles south of D.C., according to photos posted by the Fire Department. The explosion charred at least three other vehicles in its vicinity. 

A silver vehicle exploding into a fireball in a parking lot

Flames shoot into the air after a vehicle exploded in an Arlington, Va., parking lot, near Washington, D.C., Thursday. (C.A.)

"Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguishing [sic] the fire," the Fire Department wrote. "There were no injuries to firefighters or the public. Fire Marshals have deemed the incident non-suspicious and are investigating the cause.

"Please leave car fires to the professionals as things like this can occur. Get out, stay clear, and call for help!"

On June 29, another massive vehicle blaze made headlines in Arlington when a delivery truck went up in flames. 

Three charred vehicles in a parking lot

Three other vehicles were damaged when the car exploded in Arlington, Va., Thursday. (Arlington Fire Department)

"This was a gas-powered vehicle that caught fire due to a malfunctioning engine. There was no explosion, and no packages were involved," the Fire Department confirmed at the time.

The Arlington fire and police departments did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.