Tesla charging unit sparks massive inferno in Texas garage, severely damaging home, officials say

The city of Lewisville, Texas, confirmed Tuesday that a Tesla charging unit sparked a massive garage fire that caused extensive damage to a home.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a city spokesman told Fox News Digital.

"The fire on Monday, July 21, in Lewisville, Texas, was started by the car charger device in the garage," spokesman Matt Martucci said, adding that the "intense" flames primarily damaged a second vehicle – a Lexus parked inside the garage — and the upper floors of the home.

Footage from the scene shows the Lexus pulled out onto the driveway completely burned and a charred home with visible holes in the roof.

The homeowner said she had just returned home when she plugged in her Tesla and saw her charging unit catching on fire, according to Martucci.

She quickly moved the Tesla out of the garage and parked it down the street, where it remained undamaged, Martucci added.

However, the flames from the charging unit continued to spread rapidly — engulfing the nearby Lexus, climbing upward into a game room located above the garage and finally extending into the attic and upper portions of the home.

No one was injured, and firefighters had the blaze under control by 1:15 p.m., Martucci said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the charging unit to ignite.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.