©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas

Tesla charging unit sparks massive inferno in Texas garage, severely damaging home, officials say

Investigators working to determine what caused the Tesla charging equipment to ignite in Lewisville, Texas

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Bonny Chu Fox News
Fire sparked by Tesla charging unit causes major damage to Texas home, city says Video

Fire sparked by Tesla charging unit causes major damage to Texas home, city says

A Tesla charging unit sparked a two-alarm garage fire in Lewisville, Texas, on Monday and caused extensive damage to a second car and the upper floors of a home, a city spokesman said. (KDFW)

The city of Lewisville, Texas, confirmed Tuesday that a Tesla charging unit sparked a massive garage fire that caused extensive damage to a home.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a city spokesman told Fox News Digital. 

"The fire on Monday, July 21, in Lewisville, Texas, was started by the car charger device in the garage," spokesman Matt Martucci said, adding that the "intense" flames primarily damaged a second vehicle – a Lexus parked inside the garage — and the upper floors of the home.

Footage from the scene shows the Lexus pulled out onto the driveway completely burned and a charred home with visible holes in the roof. 

Firefighters tend to a house that was burned from a massive fire

Firefighters tended to a home in Lewisville, Texas, on Monday, July 21, 2025, following reports of a massive fire that broke out from the garage. (KDFW)

The homeowner said she had just returned home when she plugged in her Tesla and saw her charging unit catching on fire, according to Martucci.

She quickly moved the Tesla out of the garage and parked it down the street, where it remained undamaged, Martucci added.

A Lexus car completely burned and damaged

A Lexus pulled out onto the driveway after a fire engulfed a house's garage on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (KDFW)

However, the flames from the charging unit continued to spread rapidly — engulfing the nearby Lexus, climbing upward into a game room located above the garage and finally extending into the attic and upper portions of the home.

Large holes seen on roof of damaged home following fire reports

A garage fire traveled to the roof of a home and caused massive holes on Monday in Lewisville, Texas. (KDFW)

No one was injured, and firefighters had the blaze under control by 1:15 p.m., Martucci said. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the charging unit to ignite. 

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace