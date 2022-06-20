Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts woman stabbed to death, another injured in incident

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Massachusetts

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a double stabbing in Lawrence early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call for assistance at a city home just after 3 a.m. found a 30-year old woman dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said in a joint statement.

A 39-year old man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with apparent stab wounds, where he remains, they said.

GIRL, 16, STABBED IN RANDOM NYC DAYTIME ATTACK; NYPD SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

A woman has been stabbed to death in Lawrence, Massachusetts. 

A woman has been stabbed to death in Lawrence, Massachusetts. 

No names were released.

The stabbings remain under investigation, but authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS MAN RANDOMLY STABBED IN MANHATTAN