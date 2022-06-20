Massachusetts woman stabbed to death, another injured in incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a double stabbing in Lawrence early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call for assistance at a city home just after 3 a.m. found a 30-year old woman dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said in a joint statement.

A 39-year old man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with apparent stab wounds, where he remains, they said.

No names were released.

The stabbings remain under investigation, but authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

