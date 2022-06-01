Girl, 16, stabbed in random NYC daytime attack; NYPD searching for suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a suspect in the seemingly random, daytime stabbing of a 16-year-old girl on May 22.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on a Sunday evening in front of a juice bar at 1091 Rutland Road in Brooklyn.

Security footage of the incident shows the unknown suspect running from behind the girl as she walks inside the location on Rutland Road and stabbing her in the left shoulder with a black knife when she is in the doorway.

EMS transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, NYPD said in a press release.

The male suspect is described as having a medium complexion and weighing approximately 150 lbs. with black hair and a goatee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 800-577-TIPS.