New York City
Published

Girl, 16, stabbed in random NYC daytime attack; NYPD searching for suspect

The suspect stabbed the 16-year-old victim as she walked into a Brooklyn juice bar

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
NYPD searching for suspect in 16-year-old girl's stabbing Video

NYPD searching for suspect in 16-year-old girl's stabbing

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a suspect in the seemingly random, daytime stabbing of a 16-year-old girl on May 22.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on a Sunday evening in front of a juice bar at 1091 Rutland Road in Brooklyn.

    The NYPD is searching for a suspect in the random stabbing of a 16-year-old girl. (NYPD)

    The stabbing suspect has a medium complexion, black hair and a goatee. (NYPD)

Security footage of the incident shows the unknown suspect running from behind the girl as she walks inside the location on Rutland Road and stabbing her in the left shoulder with a black knife when she is in the doorway. 

EMS transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, NYPD said in a press release.

1901 Rutland Road in Brooklyn, NY.

1901 Rutland Road in Brooklyn, NY. (Google Maps)

The male suspect is described as having a medium complexion and weighing approximately 150 lbs. with black hair and a goatee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 800-577-TIPS.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.