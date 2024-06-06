Massachusetts woman charged with shooting 2 people, believed to be her parents

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Thursday on charges that she shot two people believed to be her parents, one of them fatally, a county district attorney said.

The woman, 24, was arrested in Bedford on murder, assault and battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon charges, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference. Bedford is about 20 miles northwest of Boston.

IOWA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 IN PIPE ATTACK

The woman was expected to appear in district court in Concord Thursday afternoon, Ryan said. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Ryan said police had gotten a 911 call in the morning from someone who said the woman came inside their home and told them about the shootings. That person went outside and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshots in a car parked nearby, Ryan said.

The woman, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, also 56, was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Ryan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A gun was recovered from the scene, Ryan said.