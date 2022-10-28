Massachusetts teen Colleen Weaver found safe in NYC, police hail 'best possible outcome'

A 16-year-old teenager who vanished from her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last week has been found safe in New York City.

The Raynham Police Department says Colleen Weaver – whom they previously believed was "in danger" – was tracked down late Thursday with the assistance of the New York City Police Department and the FBI.

"We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family," Chief James Donovan said in a statement. "This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her."

Prior to her being found, Weaver was last reported seen on Oct. 18.

Further details about the nature of her discovery were not immediately available.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of prayers and well wishes," the teenager’s father, Casey, told Fox News Digital on Thursday as the search was ongoing.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Raynham. A poster promoting that event says it was "to pray for Colleen Weaver's safe return home."