Missing Persons
Published

Massachusetts teen Colleen Weaver found safe in NYC, police hail 'best possible outcome'

Weaver had last been reported seen in Raynham, Massachusetts on Oct. 18

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A 16-year-old teenager who vanished from her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last week has been found safe in New York City

The Raynham Police Department says Colleen Weaver – whom they previously believed was "in danger" – was tracked down late Thursday with the assistance of the New York City Police Department and the FBI

"We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family," Chief James Donovan said in a statement. "This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her." 

Prior to her being found, Weaver was last reported seen on Oct. 18. 

DC AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MISSING WOMAN LAST SEEN NEAR CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY 

Colleen Weaver, 16, previously was last seen in her home in Raynham, Mass., between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 

Colleen Weaver, 16, previously was last seen in her home in Raynham, Mass., between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18  (Raynham Police Department)

Further details about the nature of her discovery were not immediately available. 

The Raynham Police Department asked the public across New England to be on the lookout for Colleen Weaver.

The Raynham Police Department asked the public across New England to be on the lookout for Colleen Weaver. (Courtesy Casey Weaver)

"We are humbled by the outpouring of prayers and well wishes," the teenager’s father, Casey, told Fox News Digital on Thursday as the search was ongoing. 

Weaver was found in New York City around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Raynham Police Department said.

Weaver was found in New York City around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Raynham Police Department said. (iStock)

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Raynham. A poster promoting that event says it was "to pray for Colleen Weaver's safe return home." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.