Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts police release photo of masked suspect in manhunt for Martha's Vineyard bank robbers

Massachusetts police say all 3 suspects were armed with handguns when they held up a Rockland Trust branch

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Massachusetts authorities have released a photo of one of three suspects involved in a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

The photo, included in a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, shows a masked individual wearing a black hoodie believed to be one of three suspects in the Thursday morning robbery of Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven.

Three armed robbers entered the bank around 8:15 a.m., tied up the employees and fled in a stolen vehicle belonging to one of the employees. A bank spokesperson said that no one was injured in the robbery.

All three suspects were gloved, masked and armed with handguns.

MASSACHUSETTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM HAS SEASON CANCELED OVER HAZING INCIDENT, FORMER PLAYER SPEAKS OUT

Massachusetts police released a photo of an individual they believe robbed a bank on Thursday.

Massachusetts police released a photo of an individual they believe robbed a bank on Thursday. (Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office)

Authorities have not said how much money was stolen from the bank, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The press release stated that residents should "remain vigilant" but stressed that the robbery was a "targeted crime" and there is "no additional information that should cause undue fear."

MARTHA'S VINEYARD RESIDENT SAYS MIGRANTS WILL 'LUCK OUT' AND GET MORE SERVICES THAN 'DOWN SOUTH'

Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts.

Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts. (Google Earth)

The press release added that federal, state and local police are continuing the investigation.

Authorities are asking any member of the public with knowledge of the crime to call Tisbury Police at 508-696-4240.

Edgartown Lighthouse, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Edgartown Lighthouse, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (iStock)

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report. 

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.