Massachusetts police hunt whale jaw bone thief

A whale jaw bone was stolen from the International Fund for Animal Welfare in Massachusetts and police on Monday were asking the public for help recovering it.

The whale jaw bone, stolen from the group’s headquarters in Yarmouth, measures between 6 and 7 feet long and is valued at around $5,000, police said.

The bone was stolen from an outdoor storage area.

Police released a photo of a whale jaw bone Monday, but it wasn’t a picture of the actual jaw bone that was stolen, only one resembling it.

Anyone with information on the stolen item was urged to call Division Detective Eric Nuss at 508-775-0445, extension 2132.