Massachusetts nonprofit CEO who helps people clear criminal records now charged with distributing cocaine

The CEO and founder of a Massachusetts legal nonprofit that specializes in criminal record expungement has been charged with distributing cocaine, the Justice Department said Friday.

Javan Tooley, 36, of Dorchester and Brockton, Mass., the founder and CEO of Adapt & Evolve, was charged with one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, federal prosecutors said.

Tooley appeared in federal court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty.

On Sept. 10, 2025, Tooley allegedly distributed 100 grams of crack cocaine in Dorchester near his nonprofit. He is also alleged to have distributed the drugs in his car while a young child — around six or seven years old — was in the back seat.

"Tooley allegedly contacted a cooperating witness again, stating that he had additional crack cocaine to sell, and arranged to meet again on Sept. 23, 2025, at an area near the Roxbury District Court," the Justice Department said. Tooley was taken into custody upon his arrival and was allegedly found in possession of approximately 160 grams of crack cocaine.

Federal prosecutors said he targeted and recruited women, many of whom suffered from substance abuse disorders, to engage in paid sex for his financial benefit and to distribute controlled substances for him.

He allegedly used violence against his victims and gave them drugs. In addition, Tooley allegedly claimed to have connections to law enforcement and other powerful and influential officials through his nonprofit. He also allegedly coordinated drug transactions using the nonprofit’s phone.

In 2010, Tooley was convicted in Boston for distributing cocaine and sentenced to five years in prison. After his release from federal prison around 2015, Tooley violated the terms of supervised release on at least five separate occasions.

As a result, Tooley was sentenced to serve nearly two more years.

He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison because of his prior conviction and up to $8 million in fines.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Adapt & Evolve.