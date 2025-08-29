Suspected Cincinnati beating 'coordinator' granted bond again after federal drug arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man arrested and charged in connection with the viral July 26 beatdown in the streets of downtown Cincinnati has once again been granted bond after he was rearrested on federal charges earlier this week.

Jermaine Mathews, 39, stood before a federal judge on Wednesday for a bond hearing after he was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and operating a premises for the purpose of trafficking narcotics.

Prosecutor Anthony Springer argued that Mathews should remain in custody, and showed the prosecution photos of Mathews allegedly beating 45-year-old victim Alex Tchervinski during the viral July assault, according to WLWT.

Mathews' attorney, Kara Blackney, argued that he has no prior violent felony convictions and plenty of ties to the Cincinnati community, including three children, one who is a college athlete.

Mathews, whom authorities described as a primary "coordinator" of the beating, previously posted a $270,000 bond on local charges, including three counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting.

Blackney reportedly noted that he did not flee the area after posting that bond. Ultimately, a federal judge decided that Mathews could be released on bond.

However, the prosecution immediately appealed that decision. He reportedly has to remain in custody until that appellate process is continued. Jail records show that Mathews remained in the Butler County Jail as of Friday.

The viral beating caused fury as it spread across the internet, as several Black suspects were seen pummeling two White victims on the corner of Fourth and Elm Streets.

Tchervinski was one of those victims. However, he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly slapping someone during the assault, which can be seen in the viral video.

His attorney said the slap happened after he had already been hit several times, and claimed that, in total, Tchervinski was hit in the head 28 times during the attack.

A second victim, Holly, was left with brain trauma. She said she does not know the extent to which she will recover.

Five others have been charged locally with three counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting, and another person has been charged with robbery stemming from the incident.